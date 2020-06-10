1213 Entrada Glen

Amenities

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get $500 off your first full month's rent!

Attractive 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home located in the friendly Las Casitas community. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, canned lighting and plenty of natural lighting. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Large walk-in master bedroom closet. Updated bathrooms. Easy care wood, stained concrete, and tile flooring. Backyard is fully fenced with covered patio. Roomy garage with epoxy floor. Convenient to freeways, schools and shopping. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



CONTACT JOHN VOGEL: CalDRE ##01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



