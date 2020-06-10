All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1213 Entrada Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1213 Entrada Glen
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:54 PM

1213 Entrada Glen

1213 Entrada Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1213 Entrada Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get $500 off your first full month's rent!
Attractive 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home located in the friendly Las Casitas community. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, canned lighting and plenty of natural lighting. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Large walk-in master bedroom closet. Updated bathrooms. Easy care wood, stained concrete, and tile flooring. Backyard is fully fenced with covered patio. Roomy garage with epoxy floor. Convenient to freeways, schools and shopping. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.
Homeowner manages property.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

CONTACT JOHN VOGEL: CalDRE ##01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: 2 Car Garage, Covered Patio, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Landscaper Included, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Entrada Glen have any available units?
1213 Entrada Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Entrada Glen have?
Some of 1213 Entrada Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Entrada Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Entrada Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Entrada Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Entrada Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Entrada Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Entrada Glen offers parking.
Does 1213 Entrada Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Entrada Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Entrada Glen have a pool?
No, 1213 Entrada Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Entrada Glen have accessible units?
No, 1213 Entrada Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Entrada Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Entrada Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College