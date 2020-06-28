928 Bonita Rd

Amenities
Available 02/10/20 Single Level Home w/ Spacious Yard - Near Beach - Property Id: 200340
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Jan 11th, 1-2pm! Please RSVP to confirm.
2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with attached garage! Located minutes from the coast, enjoy ocean breezes and a spacious, fenced back yard. Interior features tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, white kitchen appliances and cabinetry, dual-pane windows, tiled shower, and A/C.
Conveniently located near Ocean Knoll Elementary and San Dieguito Academy. Close to the beach, restaurants, shopping, and the 1-5 freeway.
TERMS
-Rents $2850/month
-Security Deposit $2850
-6-12 Month Lease
-Utilities are resident's responsibility
-One or two pets allowed with $50/month per pet
-AVAILABLE 2/10/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200340
Property Id 200340
