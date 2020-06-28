All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

928 Bonita Rd

928 Bonita Drive
Location

928 Bonita Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 02/10/20 Single Level Home w/ Spacious Yard - Near Beach - Property Id: 200340

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Jan 11th, 1-2pm! Please RSVP to confirm.

2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with attached garage! Located minutes from the coast, enjoy ocean breezes and a spacious, fenced back yard. Interior features tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, white kitchen appliances and cabinetry, dual-pane windows, tiled shower, and A/C.

Conveniently located near Ocean Knoll Elementary and San Dieguito Academy. Close to the beach, restaurants, shopping, and the 1-5 freeway.

TERMS
-Rents $2850/month
-Security Deposit $2850
-6-12 Month Lease
-Utilities are resident's responsibility
-One or two pets allowed with $50/month per pet
-AVAILABLE 2/10/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200340
Property Id 200340

(RLNE5441110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Bonita Rd have any available units?
928 Bonita Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 928 Bonita Rd have?
Some of 928 Bonita Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Bonita Rd currently offering any rent specials?
928 Bonita Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Bonita Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Bonita Rd is pet friendly.
Does 928 Bonita Rd offer parking?
Yes, 928 Bonita Rd offers parking.
Does 928 Bonita Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Bonita Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Bonita Rd have a pool?
No, 928 Bonita Rd does not have a pool.
Does 928 Bonita Rd have accessible units?
No, 928 Bonita Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Bonita Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Bonita Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Bonita Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 928 Bonita Rd has units with air conditioning.

