928 Bonita Rd

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Level Home w/ Spacious Yard - Near Beach



OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Jan 11th, 1-2pm! Please RSVP to confirm.



2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with attached garage! Located minutes from the coast, enjoy ocean breezes and a spacious, fenced back yard. Interior features tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, white kitchen appliances and cabinetry, dual-pane windows, tiled shower, and A/C.



Conveniently located near Ocean Knoll Elementary and San Dieguito Academy. Close to the beach, restaurants, shopping, and the 1-5 freeway.



TERMS

-Rents $2850/month

-Security Deposit $2850

-6-12 Month Lease

-Utilities are resident's responsibility

-One or two pets allowed with $50/month per pet

-AVAILABLE 2/10/2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200340

Property Id 200340



