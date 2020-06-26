All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

779 NEPTUNE AVE

779 Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

779 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Two bedroom across from beach in Encinitas - Property Id: 135711

Private two bedroom one bath downstairs unit with separate entrance, lots of off-street parking, and tropical backyard available September 1st. Also includes washer/dryer and outdoor hot shower. Five minute walk to Beacons beach in Encinitas.
Refurbished shower, master bedroom, and added storage. Rent includes gardener, internet and trash. Utilities and water are split which runs less than $100/month.
Would consider a small dog however yard is not secure. Owner occupies upstairs unit.
Contact Roy Wannamaker at 760-550-8160 or roy@epicrealestateca.com for an application and showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135711p
Property Id 135711

(RLNE5026547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

