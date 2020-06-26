779 NEPTUNE AVE

Amenities

Two bedroom across from beach in Encinitas - Property Id: 135711



Private two bedroom one bath downstairs unit with separate entrance, lots of off-street parking, and tropical backyard available September 1st. Also includes washer/dryer and outdoor hot shower. Five minute walk to Beacons beach in Encinitas.

Refurbished shower, master bedroom, and added storage. Rent includes gardener, internet and trash. Utilities and water are split which runs less than $100/month.

Would consider a small dog however yard is not secure. Owner occupies upstairs unit.

Contact Roy Wannamaker at 760-550-8160 or roy@epicrealestateca.com for an application and showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135711p

