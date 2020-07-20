All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:06 AM

737 Neptune Avenue

737 Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

737 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL SUMMER HOME! SHORT TERM RENTAL!

This charming 2BR, 1BA, single story home is the dream vacation rental. As you enter the home, you are engulfed by the serene beauty of the private courtyard. You are then greeted into the single story floor plan with an open and airy layout. The home has large windows, offering great natural light, a custom stone fireplace in the living room, and gorgeous chandeliers. The master bedroom offers a private entrance to the lush garden, through beautiful french doors. A wrap around deck in the back offers city views and extends down to the lap size swimming pool. Custom designed throughout shows pride of ownership. Truly a rare and amazing opportunity!

Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Fully Furnished
- Stainless Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Open Floor Plan
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Tile Flooring
- Private Courtyard
- Two Parking Spots
- Wrap Around Deck
- Lap Size Swimming Pool
- Dryer
- Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO:
YEAR BUILT: 1959

LEASE TERMS:
3-5 months
Available 06/15/19
No pets
Utilities included
Gardener included
Tenant to carry renters insurance of $500K

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).

HOW TO APPLY:
Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee.
Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Neptune Avenue have any available units?
737 Neptune Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 737 Neptune Avenue have?
Some of 737 Neptune Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Neptune Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
737 Neptune Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Neptune Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 737 Neptune Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 737 Neptune Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 737 Neptune Avenue offers parking.
Does 737 Neptune Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Neptune Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Neptune Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 737 Neptune Avenue has a pool.
Does 737 Neptune Avenue have accessible units?
No, 737 Neptune Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Neptune Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Neptune Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Neptune Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Neptune Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
