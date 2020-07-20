737 Neptune Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

BEAUTIFUL SUMMER HOME! SHORT TERM RENTAL!



This charming 2BR, 1BA, single story home is the dream vacation rental. As you enter the home, you are engulfed by the serene beauty of the private courtyard. You are then greeted into the single story floor plan with an open and airy layout. The home has large windows, offering great natural light, a custom stone fireplace in the living room, and gorgeous chandeliers. The master bedroom offers a private entrance to the lush garden, through beautiful french doors. A wrap around deck in the back offers city views and extends down to the lap size swimming pool. Custom designed throughout shows pride of ownership. Truly a rare and amazing opportunity!



Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Fully Furnished

- Stainless Refrigerator

- Stove

- Oven

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Open Floor Plan

- Kitchen

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Hardwood Flooring

- Tile Flooring

- Private Courtyard

- Two Parking Spots

- Wrap Around Deck

- Lap Size Swimming Pool

- Dryer

- Washer



ADDITIONAL INFO:

YEAR BUILT: 1959



LEASE TERMS:

3-5 months

Available 06/15/19

No pets

Utilities included

Gardener included

Tenant to carry renters insurance of $500K



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).



HOW TO APPLY:

Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.

Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee.

Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



Swell Property Inc.

CA BRE #00778606