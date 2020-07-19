625 Poinsettia Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Encinitas home in gated community. Park like setting with green belt views from almost every window. Lushly landscaped, featuring a lagoon style pool and spa and a patio area. Kitchen has all appliances included, plenty of cabinet space, and an island with room for barstools. Family room has a fireplace. Office has built in desk and bookshelves. Master bathroom has a custom walk in shower and dual sinks. Vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and living room. Natural stone flooring in the living spaces, new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer in the two car attached garage. Walking distance to the YMCA. Five minute drive to Moonlight beach, and the trendy shops and eateries on PCH. Pool and gardening maintenance included in rent. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353



BRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available 10/19/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.