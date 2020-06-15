All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

466 Summer View Cir

466 Summer View Circle · (760) 807-1514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

466 Summer View Circle, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Renovated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Encinitas townhome nestled in quite gated community. 2 car garage connects to entry level living, lush hardwood floors, open kitchen, Living Room with gas fireplace, complete with private yard for spacious indoor/outdoor living. Up Dual Masters each with stunning contemporary bathrooms & full size laundry in hall. Community pool & tennis. Minutes to coastal dining, boutiques, award winning schools, train, & Moonlight Beach. 12 month lease min. furnished available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Summer View Cir have any available units?
466 Summer View Cir has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 466 Summer View Cir have?
Some of 466 Summer View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Summer View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
466 Summer View Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Summer View Cir pet-friendly?
No, 466 Summer View Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 466 Summer View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 466 Summer View Cir does offer parking.
Does 466 Summer View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Summer View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Summer View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 466 Summer View Cir has a pool.
Does 466 Summer View Cir have accessible units?
No, 466 Summer View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Summer View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Summer View Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Summer View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Summer View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
