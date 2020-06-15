466 Summer View Cir

Amenities
Renovated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Encinitas townhome nestled in quite gated community. 2 car garage connects to entry level living, lush hardwood floors, open kitchen, Living Room with gas fireplace, complete with private yard for spacious indoor/outdoor living. Up Dual Masters each with stunning contemporary bathrooms & full size laundry in hall. Community pool & tennis. Minutes to coastal dining, boutiques, award winning schools, train, & Moonlight Beach. 12 month lease min. furnished available August 1st.