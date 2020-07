Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Such a unique and beautiful home in one of the only town-home communities in Olivenhain!

This home has Amazing views from almost every room, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, 2 large decks, 2 fire places, 1 massive walk-in master closet and so much more! The homes optional 4th room is in the fully finishes basement, could be a bedroom, office, game room, studio, and more...

This is Not your typical rental and this one wont last!