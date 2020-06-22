All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1820 Wilton Rd

1820 Wilton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Wilton Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Property Description

WEEKLY RENTALS ONLY. NO MONTHLY RENTALS.

This unit is very unique. Entry level is all one level living area, kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. It is a two story unit with only the master bedroom and master bathroom on second level. Only 1 of 8 in Sea Bluff are of this configuration. Perfect for older couple, or anyone with a hard time with stairs. The living room has a wood burning fire place. Enjoy your vacation at this lovely end unit.

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms: King in the master, Queen in the 2nd bedroom and 2 singles in the 3rd bedroom.

It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Air conditioning, Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.

So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!

Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
Indoor Fireplace
Heating
Air-Conditioning
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Pets Allowed
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
Flatscreen TVs in all rooms
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Wilton Rd have any available units?
1820 Wilton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1820 Wilton Rd have?
Some of 1820 Wilton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Wilton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Wilton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Wilton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Wilton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Wilton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Wilton Rd does offer parking.
Does 1820 Wilton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Wilton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Wilton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Wilton Rd has a pool.
Does 1820 Wilton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1820 Wilton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Wilton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Wilton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Wilton Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Wilton Rd has units with air conditioning.
