1820 Wilton Rd

Amenities
Property Description
WEEKLY RENTALS ONLY. NO MONTHLY RENTALS.
This unit is very unique. Entry level is all one level living area, kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. It is a two story unit with only the master bedroom and master bathroom on second level. Only 1 of 8 in Sea Bluff are of this configuration. Perfect for older couple, or anyone with a hard time with stairs. The living room has a wood burning fire place. Enjoy your vacation at this lovely end unit.
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms: King in the master, Queen in the 2nd bedroom and 2 singles in the 3rd bedroom.
It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Air conditioning, Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.
So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!
Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
Indoor Fireplace
Heating
Air-Conditioning
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Pets Allowed
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
Flatscreen TVs in all rooms
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard