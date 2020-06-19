1740 South El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car charging clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines. Upgraded throughout and features a partially open floor plan with entry into living room that flows into a separate but open dining area,with kitchen access from dining area or from hallway leading to bedrooms. Kitchen has natural maple cabinetry granite counter tops with all stainless steal appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The unit contains a washer & dryer. Relax with your cozy fireplace, or on your enclosed patio with park-like views.

The community offers tennis courts, a pool w/heated spa, fitness center, rent-able clubhouse, coin operated laundry, racquetball court and picnic areas with BBQ and electric car charging stations. Great for anyone looking to live a coastal lifestyle. Tenant pay electricity and gas. NO Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.