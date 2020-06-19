All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
1740 South El Camino Real
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:42 AM

1740 South El Camino Real

1740 South El Camino Real · (858) 877-6565
Location

1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines. Upgraded throughout and features a partially open floor plan with entry into living room that flows into a separate but open dining area,with kitchen access from dining area or from hallway leading to bedrooms. Kitchen has natural maple cabinetry granite counter tops with all stainless steal appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The unit contains a washer & dryer. Relax with your cozy fireplace, or on your enclosed patio with park-like views.
The community offers tennis courts, a pool w/heated spa, fitness center, rent-able clubhouse, coin operated laundry, racquetball court and picnic areas with BBQ and electric car charging stations. Great for anyone looking to live a coastal lifestyle. Tenant pay electricity and gas. NO Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 South El Camino Real have any available units?
1740 South El Camino Real has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1740 South El Camino Real have?
Some of 1740 South El Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 South El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
1740 South El Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 South El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 1740 South El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1740 South El Camino Real offer parking?
No, 1740 South El Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 1740 South El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 South El Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 South El Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 1740 South El Camino Real has a pool.
Does 1740 South El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 1740 South El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 South El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 South El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 South El Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 South El Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
