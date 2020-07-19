174 Jupiter

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great opportunity to live West of Hwy 101 in “Surfy” Leucadia along Jupiter Street! Beautiful and private three-level home with ocean views from the living room, Master bedroom and both rooftop decks! French doors open from the great room to the south-west facing deck. There's also French doors leading you from the Master bedroom to the Romeo & Juliet balcony! Master bath comes equipped with Marble Countertops and a Travertine shower with an ocean view. The 3rd floor offers an uncompromised view in every direction and can be used as a office, reading nook, art studio or whatever your heart desires! Two car garage with epoxy flooring and a driveway large enough to park 2 more cars. Within walking distance of top-rate eateries and restaurants, beaches and amazing nightlife!

Gardener included. Tenant pays all utilities. $6,500 security deposit required as well as satisfactory credit report and background check. $35/credit report per applicant. Possible multiple year lease. No pets. No smoking.

Great opportunity to live West of Hwy 101 in “Surfy” Leucadia along Jupiter Street! Beautiful and private three-level home with ocean views from the living room, Master bedroom and both rooftop decks! French doors open from the great room to the south-west facing deck. There's also French doors leading you from the Master bedroom to the Romeo & Juliet balcony! Master bath comes equipped with Marble Countertops and a Travertine shower with an ocean view. The 3rd floor offers an uncompromised view in every direction and can be used as a office, reading nook, art studio or whatever your heart desires! Two car garage with epoxy flooring and a driveway large enough to park 2 more cars. Within walking distance of top-rate eateries and restaurants, beaches and amazing nightlife!