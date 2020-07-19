All apartments in Encinitas
174 Jupiter
174 Jupiter

174 Jupiter Street · No Longer Available
Location

174 Jupiter Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live West of Hwy 101 in “Surfy” Leucadia along Jupiter Street! Beautiful and private three-level home with ocean views from the living room, Master bedroom and both rooftop decks! French doors open from the great room to the south-west facing deck. There's also French doors leading you from the Master bedroom to the Romeo & Juliet balcony! Master bath comes equipped with Marble Countertops and a Travertine shower with an ocean view. The 3rd floor offers an uncompromised view in every direction and can be used as a office, reading nook, art studio or whatever your heart desires! Two car garage with epoxy flooring and a driveway large enough to park 2 more cars. Within walking distance of top-rate eateries and restaurants, beaches and amazing nightlife!
Gardener included. Tenant pays all utilities. $6,500 security deposit required as well as satisfactory credit report and background check. $35/credit report per applicant. Possible multiple year lease. No pets. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Jupiter have any available units?
174 Jupiter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 174 Jupiter have?
Some of 174 Jupiter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Jupiter currently offering any rent specials?
174 Jupiter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Jupiter pet-friendly?
No, 174 Jupiter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 174 Jupiter offer parking?
Yes, 174 Jupiter offers parking.
Does 174 Jupiter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Jupiter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Jupiter have a pool?
No, 174 Jupiter does not have a pool.
Does 174 Jupiter have accessible units?
No, 174 Jupiter does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Jupiter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Jupiter has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Jupiter have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Jupiter does not have units with air conditioning.
