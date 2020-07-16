Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

155 Mangano Circle Available 08/15/19 Well Kept 2BD with Sunset Views - You have found your next home. Highly upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo home. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living space and kitchen. The living room includes a fireplace and views of sunsets over the Pacific ocean. The dining room and kitchen are open into the living space. The kitchen includes granite counter tops with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, high end convection oven and extra large fridge. The included large capacity washer and dryer are conveniently located in the unit. Dual master suites with large closet space and upgraded carpet. Bathrooms are spacious with new tile and plenty of storage space. Located in West Hampton Cove, minutes to the beach, fine dining, shopping, Coaster station and I-5.



PLEASE EMAIL ONLY to schedule a showing!

Advent Property Management

Dave Nash (CalBRE#01882248)

dave.advent@yahoo.com

www.adventmgmt.com



* Available middle of August

* 1 small Pet (under 25lbs) OK on approval with additional deposit

* No smoking/drug use

* 1 year lease to start; long term rental

* Security deposit $2700 OAC

* Tenant responsible for electric/gas, cable, internet

* Owner pays HOA, water and trash



(RLNE2459199)