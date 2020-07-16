All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
155 Mangano Circle
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

155 Mangano Circle

155 Mangano Circle · No Longer Available
Encinitas
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

155 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
155 Mangano Circle Available 08/15/19 Well Kept 2BD with Sunset Views - You have found your next home. Highly upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo home. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living space and kitchen. The living room includes a fireplace and views of sunsets over the Pacific ocean. The dining room and kitchen are open into the living space. The kitchen includes granite counter tops with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, high end convection oven and extra large fridge. The included large capacity washer and dryer are conveniently located in the unit. Dual master suites with large closet space and upgraded carpet. Bathrooms are spacious with new tile and plenty of storage space. Located in West Hampton Cove, minutes to the beach, fine dining, shopping, Coaster station and I-5.

PLEASE EMAIL ONLY to schedule a showing!
Advent Property Management
Dave Nash (CalBRE#01882248)
dave.advent@yahoo.com
www.adventmgmt.com

* Available middle of August
* 1 small Pet (under 25lbs) OK on approval with additional deposit
* No smoking/drug use
* 1 year lease to start; long term rental
* Security deposit $2700 OAC
* Tenant responsible for electric/gas, cable, internet
* Owner pays HOA, water and trash

(RLNE2459199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Mangano Circle have any available units?
155 Mangano Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 155 Mangano Circle have?
Some of 155 Mangano Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Mangano Circle currently offering any rent specials?
155 Mangano Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Mangano Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Mangano Circle is pet friendly.
Does 155 Mangano Circle offer parking?
No, 155 Mangano Circle does not offer parking.
Does 155 Mangano Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Mangano Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Mangano Circle have a pool?
No, 155 Mangano Circle does not have a pool.
Does 155 Mangano Circle have accessible units?
No, 155 Mangano Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Mangano Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Mangano Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Mangano Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 155 Mangano Circle has units with air conditioning.
