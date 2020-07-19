1430 Ravean Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Spacious home in the prestigious gated community of Quail Ridge with fabulous ocean view from the balcony and rooms 2nd floor. It boasts a chef's kitchen, a huge family room opening to a peaceful backyard. It features a formal dining room and a living room big enough for a grand piano and more.The Master Retreat has an expansive bath, adjoining office or nursery, two huge closets (one could be an exercise room) and two staircases. Downstairs room has an adjoining full bath. Close to beaches & shopping.