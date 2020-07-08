132 Candy Ln

Amenities
This amazing home has tons of upgrades throughout. Open bright and airy layout. Large island kitchen with dining, living and 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2nd living, utility room, and 4th bedroom downstairs. Huge lot with lush landscaping. Close to shopping, dining, and the beach! This is a rare find in Encinitas. Must see! We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions. 1 Small to medium sized pet allowed.