Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
132 Candy Ln
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 PM

132 Candy Ln

132 Candy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

132 Candy Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This amazing home has tons of upgrades throughout. Open bright and airy layout. Large island kitchen with dining, living and 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2nd living, utility room, and 4th bedroom downstairs. Huge lot with lush landscaping. Close to shopping, dining, and the beach! This is a rare find in Encinitas. Must see! We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions. 1 Small to medium sized pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Candy Ln have any available units?
132 Candy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 132 Candy Ln have?
Some of 132 Candy Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Candy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
132 Candy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Candy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Candy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 132 Candy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 132 Candy Ln offers parking.
Does 132 Candy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Candy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Candy Ln have a pool?
No, 132 Candy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 132 Candy Ln have accessible units?
No, 132 Candy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Candy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Candy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Candy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Candy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

