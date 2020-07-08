132 Candy Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This amazing home has tons of upgrades throughout. Open bright and airy layout. Large island kitchen with dining, living and 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2nd living, utility room, and 4th bedroom downstairs. Huge lot with lush landscaping. Close to shopping, dining, and the beach! This is a rare find in Encinitas. Must see! We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions. 1 Small to medium sized pet allowed.