All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1255 San Dieguito Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1255 San Dieguito Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1255 San Dieguito Drive

1255 San Dieguito Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1255 San Dieguito Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Encinitas Rental Home Blocks to Swami's Beach and Downtown Encinitas! - Relax and enjoy the coastal town of Encinitas in this beautifully designed rental home a few blocks from Swami's Beach, downtown Encinitas and neighboring community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is an entertainers dream with multiple indoor entertainment spaces and an outdoor lounge area perfect to relax and enjoy the year-round sunshine! The home's entryway opens to an inviting living space with a seating area and fireplace with views of the kitchen and outdoor patio. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with two ovens, two refrigerators and multiple seating areas to enjoy your meals. The first floor master bedroom suite features a comfortable king size bed with plenty of closet space and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower, tub and spacious dual vanity.

Stairs lead to the second floor living area with a spacious bonus room with an entertainment center, lounge seating, additional dining seating and a desk space. Two guest bedrooms include queen size beds and ensuite bathrooms with walk-in showers and spacious closets. The outdoor entertainment area is the perfect space to relax with comfortable lounge seating and an outdoor fireplace. A laundry room includes a washer and dryer.The home is fully furnished and equipped with household supplies, linens and towels. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Thirty night minimum stay required, inquiry for six month or longer rate special. No smoking. No pets allowed.

Walking distance from the home is the popular Swami's Beach with a walking path just steps from the front door. Great walking trails to the nearby community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea with restaurants and shops all within a short walk or drive from the home. The home is also within easy walking distance to the shops/restaurants/night life of downtown Encinitas. Moonlight and Stonesteps beach are quite close - among the top surfing sports in North County San Diego! Easy access to the 5 freeway and Coast Highway.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 San Dieguito Drive have any available units?
1255 San Dieguito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1255 San Dieguito Drive have?
Some of 1255 San Dieguito Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 San Dieguito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1255 San Dieguito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 San Dieguito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1255 San Dieguito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1255 San Dieguito Drive offer parking?
No, 1255 San Dieguito Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1255 San Dieguito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 San Dieguito Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 San Dieguito Drive have a pool?
No, 1255 San Dieguito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1255 San Dieguito Drive have accessible units?
No, 1255 San Dieguito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 San Dieguito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 San Dieguito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 San Dieguito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 San Dieguito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College