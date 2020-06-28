1255 San Dieguito Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony clubhouse fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Encinitas Rental Home Blocks to Swami's Beach and Downtown Encinitas! - Relax and enjoy the coastal town of Encinitas in this beautifully designed rental home a few blocks from Swami's Beach, downtown Encinitas and neighboring community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is an entertainers dream with multiple indoor entertainment spaces and an outdoor lounge area perfect to relax and enjoy the year-round sunshine! The home's entryway opens to an inviting living space with a seating area and fireplace with views of the kitchen and outdoor patio. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with two ovens, two refrigerators and multiple seating areas to enjoy your meals. The first floor master bedroom suite features a comfortable king size bed with plenty of closet space and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower, tub and spacious dual vanity.



Stairs lead to the second floor living area with a spacious bonus room with an entertainment center, lounge seating, additional dining seating and a desk space. Two guest bedrooms include queen size beds and ensuite bathrooms with walk-in showers and spacious closets. The outdoor entertainment area is the perfect space to relax with comfortable lounge seating and an outdoor fireplace. A laundry room includes a washer and dryer.The home is fully furnished and equipped with household supplies, linens and towels. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Thirty night minimum stay required, inquiry for six month or longer rate special. No smoking. No pets allowed.



Walking distance from the home is the popular Swami's Beach with a walking path just steps from the front door. Great walking trails to the nearby community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea with restaurants and shops all within a short walk or drive from the home. The home is also within easy walking distance to the shops/restaurants/night life of downtown Encinitas. Moonlight and Stonesteps beach are quite close - among the top surfing sports in North County San Diego! Easy access to the 5 freeway and Coast Highway.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532852)