1163 Monterey Pl

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Backyard! Amazing Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Encinitas featuring approximately 1,835 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room with large windows provide great natural light. Beautiful new hardwood like flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. Large kitchen has open dining space and features brand new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and private backyard access. Large low-maintenance backyard with patio and trellis. Spacious master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub, shower stall and walk-in closet. New paint on both interior and exterior. Brand new furnace and water heater. Amazing location within walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants and only a couple of miles to the beach!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3325

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Encinitas

- PARKING: 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no. HOA responsible for front yard, tenant responsible for backyard.

- YARD: Yes

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rhJToqE9zc



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: security system is as is, tenant required to place felt pads or sliders underneath furniture to avoid scratching plank flooring. No smoking

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



