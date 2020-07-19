All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

1163 Monterey Pl

1163 Monterey Place · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Monterey Place, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Backyard! Amazing Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Encinitas featuring approximately 1,835 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room with large windows provide great natural light. Beautiful new hardwood like flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. Large kitchen has open dining space and features brand new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and private backyard access. Large low-maintenance backyard with patio and trellis. Spacious master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub, shower stall and walk-in closet. New paint on both interior and exterior. Brand new furnace and water heater. Amazing location within walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants and only a couple of miles to the beach!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3325
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Encinitas
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no. HOA responsible for front yard, tenant responsible for backyard.
- YARD: Yes
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rhJToqE9zc

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: security system is as is, tenant required to place felt pads or sliders underneath furniture to avoid scratching plank flooring. No smoking
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4785040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Monterey Pl have any available units?
1163 Monterey Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1163 Monterey Pl have?
Some of 1163 Monterey Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Monterey Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Monterey Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Monterey Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Monterey Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Monterey Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Monterey Pl offers parking.
Does 1163 Monterey Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 Monterey Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Monterey Pl have a pool?
No, 1163 Monterey Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Monterey Pl have accessible units?
No, 1163 Monterey Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Monterey Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 Monterey Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Monterey Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1163 Monterey Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
