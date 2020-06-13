Apartment List
CA
/
emeryville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayfront and Peninsula
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,696
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Longfellow
6 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Longfellow
13 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,699
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Central Emeryville
4 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,127
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Central Emeryville
2 Units Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,800 Deposit: $4,000 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Triangle
1 Unit Available
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Triangle
1 Unit Available
1121 40th St Apt 4405
1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville 1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
8 Commodore Drive, #258
8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020. Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229
4 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
710 sqft
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229 Available 06/23/20 Fully Remodeled unit with Outdoor Patio - Text or call Auguste @510.421.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Anchor Drive, #323
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
716 sqft
Stunning water views from this 1/1 at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - Vacant and easy to show! Please text Christine at 917-318-8878 for viewing information.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
5855 Horton St., #609
5855 Horton Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show! Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view! 5855 Horton Street #609 Emeryville, CA 94608 Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6400 Christie Avenue #1108
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6400 Christie Avenue #1108 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1/1 with great amenities and public transportation right out your door! - Fantastic ground floor 1 bedroom with an extra large patio available now.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
2 Commodore Drive #476
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #476 Available 06/15/20 Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Admiral Drive #373
6 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,950
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sweet and upgraded studio with tons of amenities at resort-like Watergate in Emeryville! - Please text or call Christine @ 917-318-8878 for view. Vacant and easy to show! Come home to this cute studio on the 3rd floor with a private terrace.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,278
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
City Guide for Emeryville, CA

Emeryville is home to Shellmound, which is a huge deposit of shellfish and other animal remains left over from the meals of ancient Native Americans. This archaeological marvel was formed by a settlement that is thought to have begun more than 2,800 years ago. Adding to Shellmound with your own leftovers is frowned upon.

Emeryville is often considered a neighborhood in Oakland, but is actually its own city. With its San Francisco Bay coastline and easy access to the Bay Bridge, University of California and Berkeley, Emeryville is not like most small towns. Though having only 10,080 people in the 2010 census, the city is growing fast, and is home to an impressive list of nationally known businesses, including Jamba Juice, Peet's Coffee and Tea, Clif Bar, Novartis and Pixar Animation Studios. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Emeryville, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Emeryville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

