/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
218 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bayfront and Peninsula
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Bayfront and Peninsula
23 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Longfellow
13 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Central Emeryville
2 Units Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
1 of 37
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,800 Deposit: $4,000 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
5855 Horton St., #609
5855 Horton Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show! Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view! 5855 Horton Street #609 Emeryville, CA 94608 Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Mosswood
352 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Emeryville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:30am
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
29 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Produce and Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
140 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
5 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 11:11pm
$
Downtown Oakland
10 Units Available
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Similar Pages
Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEmeryville 3 BedroomsEmeryville Accessible ApartmentsEmeryville Apartments under $2,000Emeryville Apartments under $2,200
Emeryville Apartments with BalconyEmeryville Apartments with GarageEmeryville Apartments with GymEmeryville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEmeryville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEmeryville Apartments with ParkingEmeryville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA