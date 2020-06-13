6363 Christie Avenue #1824

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym pool coffee bar air conditioning

GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SF from the 18th floor - 20 MINUTES away from SF! - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994!



Welcome home to Pacific Park Plaza! Stunning views of SF, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate bridge, and easy access to public transportation and shopping. Just a short hop into San Francisco thanks to CASUAL CARPOOL.



Amenities include 24 hour security desk with a live person, fitness center, pool, tennis courts and a bay side lounge.

Secure covered parking for 1 car and an overflow lot for an additional car or guests.

Laundry facilities on each floor of the building.

Free shuttle to BART, Transbay Bus, AC Transit Bus, casual carpool to SF and all freeway on ramps right out your door. Walk to The Emeryville Public Market, Trader Joe's, Bay Street Mall, multiple restaurants and coffee shops and more. This is a must see!



