Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

6363 Christie Avenue #1824

6363 Christie Avenue · (330) 635-8337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SF from the 18th floor - 20 MINUTES away from SF! - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994!

Welcome home to Pacific Park Plaza! Stunning views of SF, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate bridge, and easy access to public transportation and shopping. Just a short hop into San Francisco thanks to CASUAL CARPOOL.

Amenities include 24 hour security desk with a live person, fitness center, pool, tennis courts and a bay side lounge.
Secure covered parking for 1 car and an overflow lot for an additional car or guests.
Laundry facilities on each floor of the building.
Free shuttle to BART, Transbay Bus, AC Transit Bus, casual carpool to SF and all freeway on ramps right out your door. Walk to The Emeryville Public Market, Trader Joe's, Bay Street Mall, multiple restaurants and coffee shops and more. This is a must see!

Auguste Vendé
Sales & leasing agent
330.635.8337
DRE #02090399

All East Bay Properties
DRE #01516255
*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE5590151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 have any available units?
6363 Christie Avenue #1824 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 have?
Some of 6363 Christie Avenue #1824's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Christie Avenue #1824 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 pet-friendly?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 offer parking?
Yes, 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 does offer parking.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 have a pool?
Yes, 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 has a pool.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 have accessible units?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6363 Christie Avenue #1824 has units with air conditioning.
