2 Commodore Drive #476.

Amenities
Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text Christine for showings @ 917-318-8878
Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style amenities including 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more. This spacious, east facing unit has laminate and wood flooring throughtout, an enclosed and carpeted balcony, a dining room and a walk in closet. Mulitple public transit options are right out your door including a free shuttle to BART, Transbay Bus, Casual carpool to SF and mulitple freeway on ramps. 10 miles to San Francisco.
Christine Gallina
Sales and Leasing Agent
917-318-8878
DRE# 01341597
All East Bay Properties
DRE# 01516255
*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.
(RLNE2692983)