All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like
2 Commodore Drive #476.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
2 Commodore Drive #476
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2 Commodore Drive #476

2 Commodore Drive · (330) 635-8337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Bayfront and Peninsula
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 Commodore Drive #476 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text Christine for showings @ 917-318-8878

Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style amenities including 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more. This spacious, east facing unit has laminate and wood flooring throughtout, an enclosed and carpeted balcony, a dining room and a walk in closet. Mulitple public transit options are right out your door including a free shuttle to BART, Transbay Bus, Casual carpool to SF and mulitple freeway on ramps. 10 miles to San Francisco.

Christine Gallina
Sales and Leasing Agent
917-318-8878
DRE# 01341597

All East Bay Properties
DRE# 01516255
*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE2692983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2 Commodore Drive #476 have any available units?
2 Commodore Drive #476 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Commodore Drive #476 have?
Some of 2 Commodore Drive #476's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Commodore Drive #476 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Commodore Drive #476 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Commodore Drive #476 pet-friendly?
No, 2 Commodore Drive #476 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 2 Commodore Drive #476 offer parking?
Yes, 2 Commodore Drive #476 does offer parking.
Does 2 Commodore Drive #476 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Commodore Drive #476 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Commodore Drive #476 have a pool?
Yes, 2 Commodore Drive #476 has a pool.
Does 2 Commodore Drive #476 have accessible units?
No, 2 Commodore Drive #476 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Commodore Drive #476 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Commodore Drive #476 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Commodore Drive #476 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Commodore Drive #476 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 BedroomsEmeryville Cheap PlacesEmeryville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEmeryville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And PeninsulaCentral Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco