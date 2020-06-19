2 Commodore Drive #476.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court

Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text Christine for showings @ 917-318-8878



Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style amenities including 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more. This spacious, east facing unit has laminate and wood flooring throughtout, an enclosed and carpeted balcony, a dining room and a walk in closet. Mulitple public transit options are right out your door including a free shuttle to BART, Transbay Bus, Casual carpool to SF and mulitple freeway on ramps. 10 miles to San Francisco.



Christine Gallina

Sales and Leasing Agent

917-318-8878

DRE# 01341597



All East Bay Properties

DRE# 01516255

