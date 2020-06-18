1500 Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access lobby

This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".



Upon entering the loft, the grand scale becomes warm and intimate with bamboo flooring, track lighting and professional interior design that places elegant original oil paintings, furniture, and plants in the midst of massive concrete columns and a general interplay of warm and cool surfaces. A study space is near the entrance with a formal desk and exquisite leather chair. The perfect place to use a laptop computer.



The loft's living room and kitchen area are illuminated by a large west-facing window that nearly reaches the 14 foot high ceiling. Adjustments in lighting from the window can be made with the window's overlapping sheer and heavy silk curtains. A large armoire contains a 50 inch television.



The main bedroom of the loft, which provides access to a possible second sleeping area, is on the nicely-carpeted mezzanine level and features granite-topped bedside tables, nice cabinetry and a large flat screen television.



Rent includes phone (local and domestic long distance), high speed internet, washer/dryer, and garage parking.



If interested, please include in your email the date and duration needed (six month minimum) and number of people who would be staying at the loft. Quick responses are reserved for text messages. Absolutely no phone call please. Thank you.

The historic building was built in 1925 as a warehouse to dry fruits. In 1999, the warehouse was converted into premium residential lofts by the renowned architectural firm, David Baker. Residents enter the building by a beautifully landscaped courtyard graced by towering palm trees. Adjacent to the entrance is a five-story wall waterfall and reflecting pool. The double height lobby is fronted with glass and has polished concrete floors. The effect is stunning with a sense of minimalism and refinement.