Emeryville, CA
1500 Park Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1500 Park Ave

1500 Park Avenue · (650) 289-8673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Park Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608
Central Emeryville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".

Upon entering the loft, the grand scale becomes warm and intimate with bamboo flooring, track lighting and professional interior design that places elegant original oil paintings, furniture, and plants in the midst of massive concrete columns and a general interplay of warm and cool surfaces. A study space is near the entrance with a formal desk and exquisite leather chair. The perfect place to use a laptop computer.

The loft's living room and kitchen area are illuminated by a large west-facing window that nearly reaches the 14 foot high ceiling. Adjustments in lighting from the window can be made with the window's overlapping sheer and heavy silk curtains. A large armoire contains a 50 inch television.

The main bedroom of the loft, which provides access to a possible second sleeping area, is on the nicely-carpeted mezzanine level and features granite-topped bedside tables, nice cabinetry and a large flat screen television.

Rent includes phone (local and domestic long distance), high speed internet, washer/dryer, and garage parking.

If interested, please include in your email the date and duration needed (six month minimum) and number of people who would be staying at the loft. Quick responses are reserved for text messages. Absolutely no phone call please. Thank you.
The historic building was built in 1925 as a warehouse to dry fruits. In 1999, the warehouse was converted into premium residential lofts by the renowned architectural firm, David Baker. Residents enter the building by a beautifully landscaped courtyard graced by towering palm trees. Adjacent to the entrance is a five-story wall waterfall and reflecting pool. The double height lobby is fronted with glass and has polished concrete floors. The effect is stunning with a sense of minimalism and refinement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Park Ave have any available units?
1500 Park Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 Park Ave have?
Some of 1500 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 1500 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 1500 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Park Ave has a pool.
Does 1500 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1500 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
