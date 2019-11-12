All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 730 1/2 Keenan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
730 1/2 Keenan Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

730 1/2 Keenan Ave

730 1/2 Keenan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 1/2 Keenan Ave, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
BRAND NEW contemporary style home just built and finished (OCTOBER 2019) This spacious 1,250 sq. ft. two story home consists of a beautiful open floor plan. The first floor is comprised of the kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry area and a 1/2 bath. On the second floor you'll find a master bedroom with its own private bathroom, two more bedrooms, another full bathroom and an area for a computer desk/office work. This home also features plenty of privacy being the rear home on the lot, two parking spaces (an oversized one car garage & another parking space in the driveway), central heating and A/C, cable & satellite wiring ready, motorized entry gate & motorized garage door. Small pets are allowed with an extra security deposit fee, owner pays for water. Conveniently located near ELAC, CSULA, DTLA, grocery stores, restaurants, the Metro Gold Line, Whittier Blvd., the 60, 710, and 5 freeways make this properties location very desirable. **OWNER PAYS WATER BILL**

(RLNE5286025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave have any available units?
730 1/2 Keenan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave have?
Some of 730 1/2 Keenan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 1/2 Keenan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
730 1/2 Keenan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 1/2 Keenan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 1/2 Keenan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 730 1/2 Keenan Ave offers parking.
Does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 1/2 Keenan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave have a pool?
No, 730 1/2 Keenan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave have accessible units?
No, 730 1/2 Keenan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 1/2 Keenan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 1/2 Keenan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 1/2 Keenan Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles