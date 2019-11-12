730 1/2 Keenan Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils microwave

BRAND NEW contemporary style home just built and finished (OCTOBER 2019) This spacious 1,250 sq. ft. two story home consists of a beautiful open floor plan. The first floor is comprised of the kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry area and a 1/2 bath. On the second floor you'll find a master bedroom with its own private bathroom, two more bedrooms, another full bathroom and an area for a computer desk/office work. This home also features plenty of privacy being the rear home on the lot, two parking spaces (an oversized one car garage & another parking space in the driveway), central heating and A/C, cable & satellite wiring ready, motorized entry gate & motorized garage door. Small pets are allowed with an extra security deposit fee, owner pays for water. Conveniently located near ELAC, CSULA, DTLA, grocery stores, restaurants, the Metro Gold Line, Whittier Blvd., the 60, 710, and 5 freeways make this properties location very desirable. **OWNER PAYS WATER BILL**



