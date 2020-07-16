/
1 bedroom apartments
109 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
520 S Ferris
520 South Ferris Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
Great one bedroom one bath bungalow fully updated with new floors and freshly painted ready to rent!! No shared walls giving you nice privacy, one parking spot available in the carport.
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
800 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Montebello
1505 1/2 Beverly Terrace
1505 1/2 W Beverly Ter, Montebello, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Apartment for Rent, Montebello - Requirements are 3 times the income to rent, good credit, minimum 2 years employment at the same job or industry.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
181 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
41 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
740 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
41 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,440
665 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
740 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
57 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
670 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
671 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Although we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
28 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
672 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
76 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,106
678 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
53 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
849 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Met
950 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
655 sqft
Nor far from the Grammy Museum and Staples Center, these downtown LA apartments bring recently refurbished style in the guise of stainless steel surfaces, refrigerator and full kitchen cooking range. Includes underground parking and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
653 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,049
690 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,363
1164 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
122 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
652 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,464
854 sqft
Blocks away from the financial district, this community puts residents in the heart of South Park. Concierge and gym in building. Apartments boast high ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Shopping and dining options abound.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
31 Units Available
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
670 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
695 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.