Apartment List
/
CA
/
east los angeles
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

177 Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Los Angeles apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1021 N Townsend Ave
1021 North Townsend Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Large Front House 3 bds 2 ba - Property Id: 318325 Nice Large house, 3 bds 2 ba, large living room, dining room, kitchen all ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful Front porch. Laundry room, large bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Stove and Fridge - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
520 S Ferris
520 South Ferris Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
Great one bedroom one bath bungalow fully updated with new floors and freshly painted ready to rent!! No shared walls giving you nice privacy, one parking spot available in the carport.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1335 S Woods Avenue
1335 South Woods Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
MODERN COMPLETE REMODELED DUPLEX, 2BEDROOM, 1BATH, INDOOR LAUNDRY CLOSET, NEW GAS STOVE AND MICROWAVE, WALL AC & HEAT UNIT, ONSITE PARKING.
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2437 Malabar Street
2437 Malabar Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1372 sqft
Brand new construction, townhouse style homes ready for move-in. Each unit consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. They are all 2-story layout and comes equipped with all new new appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and laundry.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montebello
832 S Taylor Ave G
832 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Awesome 3Bed+2Ba+3Parking *Exquisitely Renovated* - Property Id: 309275 Property Description: An attractive non-smoking building constructed in 1988.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Heights
2106 Alta Street
2106 Alta Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Charming turnkey 3 Bed/2 Bath home with curb appeal on a quiet, secluded, family oriented neighborhood above Lincoln Heights.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
528 S Bernal Avenue
528 South Bernal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
937 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED. CLOSE TO ALL OF AMENITIES. EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD, . THIS IS MOVE IN READY. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS UNIT IS IN THE BACK END. DUPLEX SET UP LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. THIS READY FOR YOU.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,625
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1066 sqft
Modern homes with keyless entry, designer lighting, and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents have access to a poolside lounge, BBQ area, and rooftop deck. Gated community is six minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
37 Units Available
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,636
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
100 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,146
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,055
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,640
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,845
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
190 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,785
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
City Guide for East Los Angeles, CA

"I would love to dive into an indie film based on the streets of East Los Angeles where I grew up. If that doesn't come my way soon, I think I just might have to write it myself." (- Michael Trevino)

If you're considering a move to California and want to be right in the heart of the action, then L.A. has to be top of your list of places to look. East Los Angeles isdefined as everything east of Boyle Heights. This area has inspired a wide range of popular culture, with musical giants from Motley Crue to Lady Gaga referencing East L.A. in their lyrics. Come and be inspired!

Having trouble with Craigslist East Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Los Angeles, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Los Angeles apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 1 BedroomsEast Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Los Angeles Cheap Places
East Los Angeles Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles