3 bedroom apartments
264 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles
1021 N Townsend Ave
1021 North Townsend Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Large Front House 3 bds 2 ba - Property Id: 318325 Nice Large house, 3 bds 2 ba, large living room, dining room, kitchen all ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful Front porch. Laundry room, large bedrooms.
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Stove and Fridge - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and
Boyle Heights
2746 Boulder St 8
2746 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018 • FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex. • Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between.
Monterey Park
1601 Loma Verde Street
1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2025 sqft
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in.
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
Boyle Heights
2437 Malabar Street
2437 Malabar Street, Los Angeles, CA
Brand new construction, townhouse style homes ready for move-in. Each unit consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. They are all 2-story layout and comes equipped with all new new appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and laundry.
Montebello
832 S Taylor Ave G
832 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 3Bed+2Ba+3Parking *Exquisitely Renovated* - Property Id: 309275 Property Description: An attractive non-smoking building constructed in 1988.
Lincoln Heights
2106 Alta Street
2106 Alta Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Charming turnkey 3 Bed/2 Bath home with curb appeal on a quiet, secluded, family oriented neighborhood above Lincoln Heights.
Boyle Heights
528 S Bernal Avenue
528 South Bernal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
937 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED. CLOSE TO ALL OF AMENITIES. EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD, . THIS IS MOVE IN READY. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS UNIT IS IN THE BACK END. DUPLEX SET UP LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. THIS READY FOR YOU.
Boyle Heights
2447 Cincinnati Street
2447 Cincinnati Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1350 sqft
Up for lease is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath front house. Originally built in 1908, Owner has installed new wood laminate flooring on top of original hard wood floors. All bedrooms, family room & dining room have ceiling fans to keep cool.
LA-32
4564 ST Catalpa
4564 Catalpa Street, Los Angeles, CA
New spacious 4-bedroom 2-bath lower unit in a duplex in a great neighborhood. Beautiful views of the City.
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,220
2894 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Downtown Los Angeles
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,209
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Historic Cultural
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,573
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Downtown Los Angeles
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,674
1267 sqft
Experience urban-style elegance and European living in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The Da Vinci, the newest member of the Renaissance collection, offers fifteen unique apartment floor plans to match your California lifestyle.
Downtown Los Angeles
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,810
1192 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,756
1294 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Downtown Los Angeles
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,785
2162 sqft
Convenient location close to Staples Center and L.A. Live. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, wine room and elevator.
Downtown Los Angeles
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1283 sqft
Modern homes with keyless entry, designer lighting, and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents have access to a poolside lounge, BBQ area, and rooftop deck. Gated community is six minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Downtown Los Angeles
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,859
1621 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Downtown Los Angeles
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
2241 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,790
2253 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Downtown Los Angeles
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,810
1486 sqft
Conveniently located close to FIDM, Wild Living Foods, and Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Community has vehicle-charging stations, common Wi-Fi, and pool. Residents enjoy units with balcony, kitchen backsplash, and soaking tubs.
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.