Apartment List
/
CA
/
east los angeles
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA

Finding an apartment in East Los Angeles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and bathroom downstairs
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1618 Tremont Street
1618 Tremont Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM +1 BATH IN HEART OF THE CITY! - ****MOVE IN SPECIAL SAVINGS OF $300 FOR FIRST 4 MONTHS***** Spacious Two Bedroom that is centrally located that is ideal for a family.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
26 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,640
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1277 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Historic Cultural
16 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Los Angeles
178 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,462
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,020
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Alhambra
35 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
7 Units Available
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,420
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
57 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
85 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,910
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,685
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Los Angeles
46 Units Available
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,630
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
200 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,195
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Los Angeles
28 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,236
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,266
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,247
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
21 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
74 Units Available
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,870
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
15 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,865
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Historic Cultural
47 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
19 Units Available
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
6 Units Available
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes in a modernized 1924 building. Each home features 12- to 15-foot ceilings, brick walls and large windows with ample light. On-site fitness center, grill area and a rooftop garden. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for East Los Angeles, CA

"I would love to dive into an indie film based on the streets of East Los Angeles where I grew up. If that doesn't come my way soon, I think I just might have to write it myself." (- Michael Trevino)

If you're considering a move to California and want to be right in the heart of the action, then L.A. has to be top of your list of places to look. East Los Angeles isdefined as everything east of Boyle Heights. This area has inspired a wide range of popular culture, with musical giants from Motley Crue to Lady Gaga referencing East L.A. in their lyrics. Come and be inspired!

Having trouble with Craigslist East Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Los Angeles, CA

Finding an apartment in East Los Angeles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles