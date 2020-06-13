118 Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA with balcony

"I would love to dive into an indie film based on the streets of East Los Angeles where I grew up. If that doesn't come my way soon, I think I just might have to write it myself." (- Michael Trevino)

If you're considering a move to California and want to be right in the heart of the action, then L.A. has to be top of your list of places to look. East Los Angeles isdefined as everything east of Boyle Heights. This area has inspired a wide range of popular culture, with musical giants from Motley Crue to Lady Gaga referencing East L.A. in their lyrics. Come and be inspired!

Having trouble with Craigslist East Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more