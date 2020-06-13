118 Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyle Heights
1 Unit Available
3329 E 4th Street
3329 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
530 sqft
1 Bedroom Semi furnished home in Boyle Heights - Property Id: 97559 Very clean 1 bedroom semi furnished house in Boyle heights. 5 min drive to Downtown LA and 5 minute walk to Gold line subway station.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
53 Units Available
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,845
2162 sqft
Convenient location close to Staples Center and L.A. Live. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, wine room and elevator.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Historic Cultural
15 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,903
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
11 Units Available
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,027
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Los Angeles
49 Units Available
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,705
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1182 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Los Angeles
61 Units Available
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,950
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1289 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpeting, walk-in closets and modern appliances in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has such amenities as a heated pool, a spa and a fitness center. Walking distance from Museum of Contemporary Art.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
AXIS
1200 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1210 sqft
Explore the rooftop deck, resident lounge and future retail area. On-site service bar, pool and fitness studio. Each apartment features updated appliances, an open, modern floor plan and fantastic views throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
Downtown Los Angeles
77 Units Available
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,130
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,969
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1086 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Downtown Los Angeles
62 Units Available
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,996
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,013
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1134 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
57 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
87 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,910
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Los Angeles
179 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,462
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,020
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
24 Units Available
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,522
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1886 sqft
Blocks away from the financial district, this community puts residents in the heart of South Park. Concierge and gym in building. Apartments boast high ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Shopping and dining options abound.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
48 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
959 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Be, you can find your balance.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
222 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,521
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,859
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Los Angeles
30 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,236
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,266
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
21 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
City Guide for East Los Angeles, CA

"I would love to dive into an indie film based on the streets of East Los Angeles where I grew up. If that doesn't come my way soon, I think I just might have to write it myself." (- Michael Trevino)

If you're considering a move to California and want to be right in the heart of the action, then L.A. has to be top of your list of places to look. East Los Angeles isdefined as everything east of Boyle Heights. This area has inspired a wide range of popular culture, with musical giants from Motley Crue to Lady Gaga referencing East L.A. in their lyrics. Come and be inspired!

Having trouble with Craigslist East Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Los Angeles, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Los Angeles renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

