105 Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA with washer-dryers
"I would love to dive into an indie film based on the streets of East Los Angeles where I grew up. If that doesn't come my way soon, I think I just might have to write it myself." (- Michael Trevino)
If you're considering a move to California and want to be right in the heart of the action, then L.A. has to be top of your list of places to look. East Los Angeles isdefined as everything east of Boyle Heights. This area has inspired a wide range of popular culture, with musical giants from Motley Crue to Lady Gaga referencing East L.A. in their lyrics. Come and be inspired!
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Los Angeles offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Los Angeles. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Los Angeles can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.