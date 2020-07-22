Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

105 Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Los Angeles offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
3106 Ganahl St
3106 Ganahl St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Renovated 2b/1b Boyle Heights - Property Id: 318580 Upgraded 2b/1b Completely brand new contemporary finishes in a beautiful original Spanish Charmer.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2437 Malabar Street
2437 Malabar Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1372 sqft
Brand new construction, townhouse style homes ready for move-in. Each unit consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. They are all 2-story layout and comes equipped with all new new appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and laundry.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,670
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,692
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,685
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
188 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
72 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,969
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
77 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,790
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
182 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,458
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1164 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,790
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
793 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,404
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,034
1208 sqft
One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments near the Financial District. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with pool, bbq/grill area and garage. Near Santa Monica Freeway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,745
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live. Life. Well. Historic inside and out yet modern at its core, the Union Lofts building honors its Gilded Age while transporting residents straight into the heart of the current downtown scene.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1065 sqft
Modern homes in a modernized 1924 building. Each home features 12- to 15-foot ceilings, brick walls and large windows with ample light. On-site fitness center, grill area and a rooftop garden. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,670
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
19 Units Available
Historic Cultural
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,581
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1058 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
18 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
865 sqft
Skyline Terrace Apartment Homes is conveniently located in the business and cultural heart of Downtown L.A. Each of our Los Angeles apartments presents excellent one-bedroom or two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 124

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,715
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1091 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Verified

1 of 92

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
19 Units Available
Westlake
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1229 sqft
Welcome to gracious living in the grand European tradition in the heart of upbeat, downtown Los Angeles, offering skyline views of one of Americas most dynamic cities.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
54 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,003
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,941
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
996 sqft
Experience urban-style elegance and European living in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The Da Vinci, the newest member of the Renaissance collection, offers fifteen unique apartment floor plans to match your California lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
City Guide for East Los Angeles, CA

"I would love to dive into an indie film based on the streets of East Los Angeles where I grew up. If that doesn't come my way soon, I think I just might have to write it myself." (- Michael Trevino)

If you're considering a move to California and want to be right in the heart of the action, then L.A. has to be top of your list of places to look. East Los Angeles isdefined as everything east of Boyle Heights. This area has inspired a wide range of popular culture, with musical giants from Motley Crue to Lady Gaga referencing East L.A. in their lyrics. Come and be inspired!

Having trouble with Craigslist East Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in East Los Angeles, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Los Angeles offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Los Angeles. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Los Angeles can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

