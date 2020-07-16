Apartment List
/
CA
/
east los angeles
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

111 Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Los Angeles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2746 Boulder St 8
2746 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018 • FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex. • Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2447 Cincinnati Street
2447 Cincinnati Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1350 sqft
Up for lease is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath front house. Originally built in 1908, Owner has installed new wood laminate flooring on top of original hard wood floors. All bedrooms, family room & dining room have ceiling fans to keep cool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
LA-32
4564 ST Catalpa
4564 Catalpa Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
New spacious 4-bedroom 2-bath lower unit in a duplex in a great neighborhood. Beautiful views of the City.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
181 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
41 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
73 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,040
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
57 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,084
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1134 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
28 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,489
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1023 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
76 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,107
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
53 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1086 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Met
950 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,730
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1012 sqft
Nor far from the Grammy Museum and Staples Center, these downtown LA apartments bring recently refurbished style in the guise of stainless steel surfaces, refrigerator and full kitchen cooking range. Includes underground parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,695
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1106 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,040
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,749
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,932
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
194 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,625
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,886
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1193 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
69 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,656
841 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,363
1164 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1925 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
122 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,031
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,464
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1886 sqft
Blocks away from the financial district, this community puts residents in the heart of South Park. Concierge and gym in building. Apartments boast high ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Shopping and dining options abound.
City Guide for East Los Angeles, CA

"I would love to dive into an indie film based on the streets of East Los Angeles where I grew up. If that doesn't come my way soon, I think I just might have to write it myself." (- Michael Trevino)

If you're considering a move to California and want to be right in the heart of the action, then L.A. has to be top of your list of places to look. East Los Angeles isdefined as everything east of Boyle Heights. This area has inspired a wide range of popular culture, with musical giants from Motley Crue to Lady Gaga referencing East L.A. in their lyrics. Come and be inspired!

Having trouble with Craigslist East Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Los Angeles, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Los Angeles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 1 BedroomsEast Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Apartments with Washer-DryersEast Los Angeles Cheap Places
East Los Angeles Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles