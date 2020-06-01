7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D

Amenities
Perfect Shape Alamo Creek Complex in Dublin - Located on the first floor in very quiet neighborhood. You have no rear neighbors and backs up to Iron Horse Trail. Living room features a fire place, air conditioning, newer carpet. Nice big private patio for your enjoyment with barbequing.. The property features full appliances including laundry area in the condo. One dedicated covered parking spot close to the unit. Community Clubhouse, Pool and Spa for you and your guests. Quick access to Dublin Bart Station, Schools, and Downtown Shopping
Please call me today to schedule an appointment to see the inside
Thank You,
Robert Ventura
Best Property Management Inc.
925.336.3468
DRE# 01374185
robertventura@bestproperty4u.com
(RLNE2159966)