All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:53 AM

7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D

7016 Stagecoach Rd · (925) 336-3468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7016 Stagecoach Rd, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Perfect Shape Alamo Creek Complex in Dublin - Located on the first floor in very quiet neighborhood. You have no rear neighbors and backs up to Iron Horse Trail. Living room features a fire place, air conditioning, newer carpet. Nice big private patio for your enjoyment with barbequing.. The property features full appliances including laundry area in the condo. One dedicated covered parking spot close to the unit. Community Clubhouse, Pool and Spa for you and your guests. Quick access to Dublin Bart Station, Schools, and Downtown Shopping

Please call me today to schedule an appointment to see the inside

Thank You,

Robert Ventura
Best Property Management Inc.
925.336.3468
DRE# 01374185
robertventura@bestproperty4u.com

(RLNE2159966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D have any available units?
7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D have?
Some of 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D does offer parking.
Does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D has a pool.
Does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D have accessible units?
No, 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7016 Stagecoach Road Apt D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O
Dublin, CA 94568
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl
Dublin, CA 94568
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94568
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments under $2,800Dublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity