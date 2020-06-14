91 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA with gym

In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."

The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important. See more