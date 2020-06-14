91 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dublin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Dublin
11 Units Available
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,003
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
920 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,299
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Dublin
42 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,111
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1033 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3465 Dublin Blvd #414
3465 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1182 sqft
REDUCED! Luxury living! 3465 Dublin Blvd, #414, Dublin CA 94568 - Make this charming 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath Condo in Dublin your next home. It has close access to Bart and highway 580. There is a fireplace in the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6532 Bantry Bay St
6532 Bantry Bay Street, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2244 sqft
Bueatiful 4br/3.5bath town home near Dublin BART - Property Id: 292565 Beautiful 4br/3.5bath town home in the hart of Dublin. Convenient location near shops, restaurants, BART and easy access to 580 and 680 freeways.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414
3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEW, VIEW ! Gorgeous Top Floor Condo at The Terraces in Dublin Ranch Village!! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3275 Dublin Blvd
3275 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Desirable top floor penthouse unit in the sought after The Terraces Community in Dublin! Great floor plan that features a split level inside unit- living, dining, kitchen upstairs including a 1/2 bath.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569
5501 Demarcus Boulevard, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REDUCED ! Elan at Dublin Station. Upgraded Two Bedroom Two Bath! Close to BART! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
25 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,068
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$2,130
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,323
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
28 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8185 Mountain View Drive
8185 Mountain View Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony.
City Guide for Dublin, CA

In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."

The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dublin, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dublin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

