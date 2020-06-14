119 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA with garage
In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."
The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important. See more
Dublin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.