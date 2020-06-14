Apartment List
/
CA
/
dublin
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA with garage

Dublin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Dublin
42 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,111
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1033 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5530 Esprit Way
5530 Esprit Way, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Dublin Esprit Bart Station town houses. 4 bed/2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliance. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Huge shower in master bath room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.
4135 Wallis Ranch Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Dublin Wallis Ranch 3bed/2bath Luxury upgrades perfect location, STUNNING! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - S.F.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
8653 Edenberry Place Available 06/26/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8492 Valencia Street
8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1038 sqft
8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4633 Newhaven
4633 Newhaven Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1784 sqft
4633 Newhaven Available 07/05/20 Dublin Summerglen 3 bd/2.5 ba walk to Dougherty elementary! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2.5 BA - S.F.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4833 Fawn Way # 104
4833 Fawn Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1401 sqft
Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 - 3 Bed / 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2337 Central Pkwy.
2337 Central Parkway, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1954 sqft
Dublin Ranch 4 BR. 4 BA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Dublin
1 Unit Available
7254 Cronin Cir
7254 Cronin Circle, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 BRD 1.5 bath townhouse - great location - Property Id: 294024 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6532 Bantry Bay St
6532 Bantry Bay Street, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2244 sqft
Bueatiful 4br/3.5bath town home near Dublin BART - Property Id: 292565 Beautiful 4br/3.5bath town home in the hart of Dublin. Convenient location near shops, restaurants, BART and easy access to 580 and 680 freeways.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1664 sqft
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414
3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEW, VIEW ! Gorgeous Top Floor Condo at The Terraces in Dublin Ranch Village!! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Echo Park
1 Unit Available
6988 Allegheny Dr
6988 Allegheny Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1468 sqft
One Level 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom , 1468 sqft with a 2 car garage. spacious living room and family room with Fire place, Newer A/C system installed, double pane windows and covered patio area in back yard. Newer flooring.
City Guide for Dublin, CA

In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."

The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dublin, CA

Dublin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDublin 3 BedroomsDublin Accessible ApartmentsDublin Apartments under $2,200Dublin Apartments under $2,600
Dublin Apartments under $2,800Dublin Apartments with BalconyDublin Apartments with GarageDublin Apartments with GymDublin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDublin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Apartments with PoolDublin Apartments with Washer-DryerDublin Cheap PlacesDublin Dog Friendly ApartmentsDublin Furnished ApartmentsDublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco