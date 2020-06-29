7140 Stewart and Gray Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

EXTRA LARGE UPGRADED 2 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH CENTRAL A/C, LAUNDRY ROOM, GARAGE & BACKYARD IN DOWNEY - This stunning newly upgraded two bedroom and two bath home features central air conditioning, laundry room with washer and dryer and large linen closets, large double car garage, and backyard with patio. Enjoy a luxurious kitchen with large cabinets with ample storage finished with tile countertops, refrigerator, gas stove and microwave. The living room features open concept living with fireplace and is spacious featuring sleek wood laminate flooring, large picture windows equipped with window blinds. The bedrooms are extra large and feature walk in closets with ensuite bathrooms.



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



To view this perfect home please contact our office at 562-924-3858 x0 or to apply please visit www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5179241)