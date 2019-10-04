All apartments in Diamond Bar
Diamond Bar, CA
471 Armitos Place
471 Armitos Place

471 Armitos Place
Location

471 Armitos Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally upgraded with brand new Kitchen, flooring, baths and paint, recessed lights, new water heater, new copper plumbing and a huge backyard. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Armitos Place have any available units?
471 Armitos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 471 Armitos Place currently offering any rent specials?
471 Armitos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Armitos Place pet-friendly?
No, 471 Armitos Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 471 Armitos Place offer parking?
Yes, 471 Armitos Place offers parking.
Does 471 Armitos Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Armitos Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Armitos Place have a pool?
No, 471 Armitos Place does not have a pool.
Does 471 Armitos Place have accessible units?
No, 471 Armitos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Armitos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Armitos Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Armitos Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Armitos Place does not have units with air conditioning.
