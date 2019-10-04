471 Armitos Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Diamond Bar
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Totally upgraded with brand new Kitchen, flooring, baths and paint, recessed lights, new water heater, new copper plumbing and a huge backyard. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
