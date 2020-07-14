All apartments in Davis
The Edge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Edge

4005 Cowell Blvd · (530) 317-0274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 0214 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 0216 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
playground
tennis court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

When you live in a small town like Davis, California, every facet of your living environment counts towards your personal comfort and happiness. That’s why The Edge Apartments were built with Davis’ students’ best interests at heart. Designed with a minimalistic open concept, our one- and two-bedroom apartments allow you as much freedom as possible in personalizing your home while keeping a contemporary aesthetic feel. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios and balconies all work together to create a spacious yet cozy atmosphere. Enjoy both plush carpeting and dark hardwood flooring along with stainless steel kitchen appliances for a more eclectic home environment.

The Edge Apartments are located just a short 10-minute drive from the UC Davis campus (talk about a short commute!). If you don’t have a car, don’t worry! We’re lo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edge have any available units?
The Edge has 10 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Edge have?
Some of The Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge is pet friendly.
Does The Edge offer parking?
Yes, The Edge offers parking.
Does The Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge have a pool?
Yes, The Edge has a pool.
Does The Edge have accessible units?
No, The Edge does not have accessible units.
Does The Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge has units with dishwashers.
Does The Edge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Edge has units with air conditioning.
