Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room playground tennis court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



When you live in a small town like Davis, California, every facet of your living environment counts towards your personal comfort and happiness. That’s why The Edge Apartments were built with Davis’ students’ best interests at heart. Designed with a minimalistic open concept, our one- and two-bedroom apartments allow you as much freedom as possible in personalizing your home while keeping a contemporary aesthetic feel. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios and balconies all work together to create a spacious yet cozy atmosphere. Enjoy both plush carpeting and dark hardwood flooring along with stainless steel kitchen appliances for a more eclectic home environment.



The Edge Apartments are located just a short 10-minute drive from the UC Davis campus (talk about a short commute!). If you don’t have a car, don’t worry! We’re lo