4851 Cowell Blvd D

Unit D Available 08/01/20 Excellent Upstairs 2bd/1ba Davis Apt - Property Id: 311042



AVAILABLE 8/1/2020

This apartment comes with laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, faucets, SS Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher, as well as dual pane windows and window coverings. Central Heat and Air. Assigned parking stall. The shared back yard is massive enough to throw a football in, set out your lawn chairs and umbrella for relaxation when the weather is good. This property located in a high demand neighborhood. Great location close to freeway access and shopping centers. Assigned parking stalls. Water, Sewer, Garbage is included. Call (916) 588-8167 for a showing appointment. Cat allowed with deposit. Northpoint charges approved tenant a one time $149 doc fee.

Property Manager Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4851-cowell-blvd-davis-ca-unit-d/311042

No Dogs Allowed



