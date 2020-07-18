All apartments in Davis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4851 Cowell Blvd D

4851 Cowell Boulevard · (916) 588-8167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4851 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA 95618
South Davis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit D Available 08/01/20 Excellent Upstairs 2bd/1ba Davis Apt - Property Id: 311042

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020
This apartment comes with laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, faucets, SS Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher, as well as dual pane windows and window coverings. Central Heat and Air. Assigned parking stall. The shared back yard is massive enough to throw a football in, set out your lawn chairs and umbrella for relaxation when the weather is good. This property located in a high demand neighborhood. Great location close to freeway access and shopping centers. Assigned parking stalls. Water, Sewer, Garbage is included. Call (916) 588-8167 for a showing appointment. Cat allowed with deposit. Northpoint charges approved tenant a one time $149 doc fee.
Property Manager Paula Calvert (916) 588-8167
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4851-cowell-blvd-davis-ca-unit-d/311042
Property Id 311042

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 Cowell Blvd D have any available units?
4851 Cowell Blvd D has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4851 Cowell Blvd D have?
Some of 4851 Cowell Blvd D's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 Cowell Blvd D currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Cowell Blvd D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Cowell Blvd D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4851 Cowell Blvd D is pet friendly.
Does 4851 Cowell Blvd D offer parking?
Yes, 4851 Cowell Blvd D offers parking.
Does 4851 Cowell Blvd D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 Cowell Blvd D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Cowell Blvd D have a pool?
No, 4851 Cowell Blvd D does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Cowell Blvd D have accessible units?
No, 4851 Cowell Blvd D does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Cowell Blvd D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4851 Cowell Blvd D has units with dishwashers.
Does 4851 Cowell Blvd D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4851 Cowell Blvd D has units with air conditioning.
