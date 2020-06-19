All apartments in Davis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3455 Koso Street

3455 Koso Street · (530) 297-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3455 Koso Street, Davis, CA 95618
South Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3455 Koso Street · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups. Gas Fireplace, Nice covered patio with ceiling fans - great for entertaining. Large master bedroom with spacious closet. Close to shopping & freeway.

No pets - firm. No smoking. Includes City of Davis utilities (water, sewer, garbage) and gardener.

Minimum FICO - 620, Minimum of 2.5 times rent amount in income, and Minimum 2 years verifiable rental history or home ownership.

Please submit all inquires and showing requests through the Lyon Property Management website at www.golyonpm.com.

Rental criteria:
Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy.

No co-singers or guarantors.

Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4035139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 Koso Street have any available units?
3455 Koso Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3455 Koso Street have?
Some of 3455 Koso Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3455 Koso Street currently offering any rent specials?
3455 Koso Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 Koso Street pet-friendly?
No, 3455 Koso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 3455 Koso Street offer parking?
Yes, 3455 Koso Street does offer parking.
Does 3455 Koso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3455 Koso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 Koso Street have a pool?
No, 3455 Koso Street does not have a pool.
Does 3455 Koso Street have accessible units?
No, 3455 Koso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 Koso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3455 Koso Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3455 Koso Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3455 Koso Street does not have units with air conditioning.
