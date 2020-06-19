3455 Koso Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups. Gas Fireplace, Nice covered patio with ceiling fans - great for entertaining. Large master bedroom with spacious closet. Close to shopping & freeway.



No pets - firm. No smoking. Includes City of Davis utilities (water, sewer, garbage) and gardener.



Please submit all inquires and showing requests through the Lyon Property Management website at www.golyonpm.com.



Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy.



No co-singers or guarantors.



Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



