2230 Glacier Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 bedroom House in West Davis - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, huge backyard, near parks and schools

This house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, one bedroom is closed off. A huge backyard with all kinds of plants (olive, grapefruit, lime, lemon, roses, grapes, peach, pear, apple etc.) and a garage are attached to the house. The house also features a brand new stove, a brand new dishwasher, brand new AC and heating system with an EcoBee smart-home control panel, new lamps and fans, a water softener, hardwood floor in the living room and stairs, carpet floor in the bedrooms in the second floor, new windows in two rooms, new backyard door, hardwood curtains in all rooms, and a paved backyard patio and front yard paths. The house is fully furnished with three beds (one king bed, one single bed, excellent mattresses), hardwood bed frames, desks, tables, shelves, sofas, chairs, kitchen utensils, two TVs, DVD player, washer, dryer, dish washer, microwave, Nespresso coffee machine etc. It is very green and quiet. Perfect for family with children or exchange scholars. High-quality Davis schools are five ten minutes away by bike. Close to parks, stores, and the university campus.

City utilities for water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent. Fees for bi-weekly garden services are also included in the rent.



No Pets Allowed



