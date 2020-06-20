All apartments in Davis
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2230 Glacier Dr

2230 Glacier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Glacier Drive, Davis, CA 95616
West Davis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2230 Glacier Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 bedroom House in West Davis - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, huge backyard, near parks and schools
This house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, one bedroom is closed off. A huge backyard with all kinds of plants (olive, grapefruit, lime, lemon, roses, grapes, peach, pear, apple etc.) and a garage are attached to the house. The house also features a brand new stove, a brand new dishwasher, brand new AC and heating system with an EcoBee smart-home control panel, new lamps and fans, a water softener, hardwood floor in the living room and stairs, carpet floor in the bedrooms in the second floor, new windows in two rooms, new backyard door, hardwood curtains in all rooms, and a paved backyard patio and front yard paths. The house is fully furnished with three beds (one king bed, one single bed, excellent mattresses), hardwood bed frames, desks, tables, shelves, sofas, chairs, kitchen utensils, two TVs, DVD player, washer, dryer, dish washer, microwave, Nespresso coffee machine etc. It is very green and quiet. Perfect for family with children or exchange scholars. High-quality Davis schools are five ten minutes away by bike. Close to parks, stores, and the university campus.
City utilities for water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent. Fees for bi-weekly garden services are also included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Glacier Dr have any available units?
2230 Glacier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davis, CA.
What amenities does 2230 Glacier Dr have?
Some of 2230 Glacier Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Glacier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Glacier Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Glacier Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Glacier Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 2230 Glacier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Glacier Dr does offer parking.
Does 2230 Glacier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 Glacier Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Glacier Dr have a pool?
No, 2230 Glacier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Glacier Dr have accessible units?
No, 2230 Glacier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Glacier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Glacier Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Glacier Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2230 Glacier Dr has units with air conditioning.
