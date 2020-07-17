All apartments in Davis
2128 Bueno Drive - 11
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2128 Bueno Drive - 11

2128 Bueno Drive · (530) 757-2818 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2128 Bueno Drive, Davis, CA 95616
North Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2128 Bueno Drive - 11 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 story condo - SPACIOUS 2 story 4 bed 2 bath condo in great location. This unit offers a 4 bedroom 2 bath with 1 large bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen has bay window for extra morning sunlight, central heating and air, washer & dryer are included, Small private patio off of living room area, with outdoor storage shed & Tankless water heater. Location is on a Greenbelt. No pets
For a virtual tour, Please follow link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/8p4eny9wkENB3V7qBDXj0vKgMYZ5qQbG

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 have any available units?
2128 Bueno Drive - 11 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Bueno Drive - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 offer parking?
No, 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 have a pool?
No, 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 have accessible units?
No, 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2128 Bueno Drive - 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
