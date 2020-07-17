Amenities

2128 Bueno Drive - 11 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 story condo - SPACIOUS 2 story 4 bed 2 bath condo in great location. This unit offers a 4 bedroom 2 bath with 1 large bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen has bay window for extra morning sunlight, central heating and air, washer & dryer are included, Small private patio off of living room area, with outdoor storage shed & Tankless water heater. Location is on a Greenbelt. No pets

For a virtual tour, Please follow link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/8p4eny9wkENB3V7qBDXj0vKgMYZ5qQbG



No Pets Allowed



