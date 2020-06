Amenities

1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden. Includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, washer/dryer, central h/a and one car garage. Has laminate floors and carpeting. Kitchen and laundry are ceramic tile. No yard care required. Residents pay city utilities. .



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3588753)