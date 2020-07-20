All apartments in Dana Point
9 Andalucia Drive
9 Andalucia Drive

9 Andalucia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 Andalucia Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This STUNNING single level home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot in exclusive Monarch Beach community, with spectacular views of the golf course from almost every room!!Walk into this ocean close paradise with modern upgraded decor that will suit any lifestyle! Light, bright and beautiful flowing floorplan has lots of windows and vaulted ceilings. Elegant gourmet kitchen is a chefs DREAM and is complete with top of the line cabinetry, counters and backsplash!! The private over sized Master suite includes a luxurious bath with an all glass shower with special shower heads, along with with a free standing tub and a fantastic walk in closet!!! Just off the master is a secluded patio with inviting sparkling spa to take in the moonlight and stars!! An additional guest/children's wing has two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. This immaculate home has a low maintenance yard that is an entertainers delight complete with drip system, special no maintenance turf and an outdoor patio with BBQ and circle bar over looking the golf course is that is perfect for parties or just relaxing!! There's an over sized 3 car garage with sleek epoxy flooring with direct access to the home. It has 24 hour MANNED guard gate for total security and peace of mind! Close to everything Monarch Beach and Laguna Beach have to offer! Fine dining, luxury theaters, Dana Point Harbor and much much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Andalucia Drive have any available units?
9 Andalucia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Andalucia Drive have?
Some of 9 Andalucia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Andalucia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Andalucia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Andalucia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Andalucia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 9 Andalucia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Andalucia Drive offers parking.
Does 9 Andalucia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Andalucia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Andalucia Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Andalucia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Andalucia Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Andalucia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Andalucia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Andalucia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
