9 Andalucia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub media room

This STUNNING single level home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot in exclusive Monarch Beach community, with spectacular views of the golf course from almost every room!!Walk into this ocean close paradise with modern upgraded decor that will suit any lifestyle! Light, bright and beautiful flowing floorplan has lots of windows and vaulted ceilings. Elegant gourmet kitchen is a chefs DREAM and is complete with top of the line cabinetry, counters and backsplash!! The private over sized Master suite includes a luxurious bath with an all glass shower with special shower heads, along with with a free standing tub and a fantastic walk in closet!!! Just off the master is a secluded patio with inviting sparkling spa to take in the moonlight and stars!! An additional guest/children's wing has two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. This immaculate home has a low maintenance yard that is an entertainers delight complete with drip system, special no maintenance turf and an outdoor patio with BBQ and circle bar over looking the golf course is that is perfect for parties or just relaxing!! There's an over sized 3 car garage with sleek epoxy flooring with direct access to the home. It has 24 hour MANNED guard gate for total security and peace of mind! Close to everything Monarch Beach and Laguna Beach have to offer! Fine dining, luxury theaters, Dana Point Harbor and much much more!!!