Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Who's ready for a virtual tour? Welcome to the private, desirable, gated community of Encantamar, with an AMAZING ocean view! Enjoy beautiful ocean view sunsets, including Catalina Island from your private balcony. This home is filled with natural light, high ceilings and an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! The entire unit was recently remodeled with new kitchen counters, back splash, cabinets and stainless steel appliances,m beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout and new paint. Master bedroom is very spacious and the Master bathroom has been remodeled and boasts a beautiful walk in shower, new counter tops and dual sinks! The guest bedroom can be used as an office or bedroom, as it has a wardrobe closet, perfect for any guest! The guest bathroom has a new granite counter, sink, vanity and a tiled shower/tub. Walking distance to shopping, dining and a movie theater, this amazing community has it all! Hurry and claim your little piece of one of the best coastal communities in Orange County!