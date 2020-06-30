All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 74 Terra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
74 Terra
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

74 Terra

74 Terra Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

74 Terra Vista, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Who's ready for a virtual tour? Welcome to the private, desirable, gated community of Encantamar, with an AMAZING ocean view! Enjoy beautiful ocean view sunsets, including Catalina Island from your private balcony. This home is filled with natural light, high ceilings and an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! The entire unit was recently remodeled with new kitchen counters, back splash, cabinets and stainless steel appliances,m beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout and new paint. Master bedroom is very spacious and the Master bathroom has been remodeled and boasts a beautiful walk in shower, new counter tops and dual sinks! The guest bedroom can be used as an office or bedroom, as it has a wardrobe closet, perfect for any guest! The guest bathroom has a new granite counter, sink, vanity and a tiled shower/tub. Walking distance to shopping, dining and a movie theater, this amazing community has it all! Hurry and claim your little piece of one of the best coastal communities in Orange County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Terra have any available units?
74 Terra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Terra have?
Some of 74 Terra's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Terra currently offering any rent specials?
74 Terra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Terra pet-friendly?
No, 74 Terra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 74 Terra offer parking?
Yes, 74 Terra offers parking.
Does 74 Terra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Terra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Terra have a pool?
No, 74 Terra does not have a pool.
Does 74 Terra have accessible units?
No, 74 Terra does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Terra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Terra has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego