7 Andalucia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Monarch Beach Home in Gated Community - Amazing views from this ultra-spacious Villa at Monarch Beach home. This 24-hour guard gated community is quiet, private and provides peace of mind security. Enjoy the ocean, Monarch Beach Resort Golf Course, and mountain vista views from the second floor large balcony that is just fabulous. Recently remodeled, the floor plan is white, bright and has tall ceilings featuring a spiral stair case. The gourmet kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, a large island, and breakfast bar all open to the living area. There are four over-sized bedrooms, with a spacious master bedroom that is a huge retreat! Featuring a fireplace with the expansive balcony providing phenomenal views. The back yard is designed for entertaining with an eating area, wide-ranging lawn, and covered patio with plenty of trees for privacy. Off the golf course nearby you will find a walking path that leads you to the beach as well!



(RLNE5034022)