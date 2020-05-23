All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:13 AM

66 Corniche Drive

66 Corniche Dr · (949) 202-9626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter, barstool area, roomy cabinets and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Custom built office in 2nd bedroom. Cozy fireplace in living room. . Beautiful tile flooring in dining, kitchen, hallway, bathrooms and patio. Carpet area will be replaced with brand new laminated wood flooring. Sliding glass doors at living room, kitchen, and master bedroom provide access to a large patio that next to a nice green belt area. Laundry room door is on the side of patio and laundry room contains washer and dryer and storage space. Building close to plenty guest parking and clubhouse/pool, gym. Resort-like facilities include a large pool, 3 spas (one with ocean and golf course view). Enjoy the walking/biking trail over the golf course leading to Pacific Ocean, Salt Creek Beach, Ritz Carlton Hotel (under 1 mile). Enjoy Dana Point World class fine beaches and activities. Rent includes water fee and trash management fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Corniche Drive have any available units?
66 Corniche Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 66 Corniche Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
66 Corniche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 66 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 66 Corniche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 66 Corniche Drive does offer parking.
Does 66 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Corniche Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Corniche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 66 Corniche Drive has a pool.
Does 66 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 66 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Corniche Drive has units with dishwashers.
