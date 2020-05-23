66 Corniche Drive

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter, barstool area, roomy cabinets and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Custom built office in 2nd bedroom. Cozy fireplace in living room. . Beautiful tile flooring in dining, kitchen, hallway, bathrooms and patio. Carpet area will be replaced with brand new laminated wood flooring. Sliding glass doors at living room, kitchen, and master bedroom provide access to a large patio that next to a nice green belt area. Laundry room door is on the side of patio and laundry room contains washer and dryer and storage space. Building close to plenty guest parking and clubhouse/pool, gym. Resort-like facilities include a large pool, 3 spas (one with ocean and golf course view). Enjoy the walking/biking trail over the golf course leading to Pacific Ocean, Salt Creek Beach, Ritz Carlton Hotel (under 1 mile). Enjoy Dana Point World class fine beaches and activities. Rent includes water fee and trash management fee.