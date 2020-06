657 Doheny Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage new construction

SOUTH COVE ----BRAND NEW - NEVER LIVED IN - UPPER S.E. CORNER " PENTHOUSE " LOCATION WITH OCEAN VIEW ROOF TOP DECK OVERLOOKING DOHENY STATE BEACH AND BEYOND -----



LARGE COVERED BALCONY , 3 BEDROOM PLUS - HIS AND HER WALKIN CLOSETS , 2 BATH - COVETED 3 CAR GARAGE ........ PETS CONSIDERED .....ASSOCIATION POOL , WALK TO BEACH AND DANA POINT HARBOR ----



THIS IS EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY CUSTOM , CLEAN , NEW WITH 9' CEILINGS ,UPGRADED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES ------

MUCH MUCH MORE ...................................