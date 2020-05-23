62 Ritz Cove Drive

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room wine room

Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of Catalina Island! The custom renovation of this residence includes a complete gourmet kitchen with a 6-burner Wolf range, microwave, 2 dishwashers, multiple sinks, warming drawer, wine cooler, triple reverse osmosis water in kitchen, pantry area, and varying counter tops of travertine, marble and granite! Two of the 5 fireplaces were custom made on site, new travertine flooring throughout main level, "concertina" doors along west side of home, fully paneled library with fireplace, outdoor water feature, and full bath. Venetian plaster, newer stair treads, fixers and wainscoting. Master suite has marble flooring, Jacuzzi type tub, fireplace, 2 vanities and 2 toilets, and a "most generous" walk in closet. Lower level consists of theater room with surround sound, exercise room, and a guest suite with bath and steam shower. Walk out to lower level to a pebble tech pool & spa (WIFI controlled), outdoor BBQ, & incredible ocean view patios! 3-car garage contains tile flooring and extra storage. Add'l features include all upstairs bedrooms are en-suite, whole house water filtration system & speaker system, alarm system, a wine room w/storage, and much more! Tremendous ocean & coastal views, walk to Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton!