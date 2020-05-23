All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
62 Ritz Cove Drive
62 Ritz Cove Drive

62 Ritz Cove Drive · (949) 599-1700
Location

62 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$21,500

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 6400 sqft

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
wine room
Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of Catalina Island! The custom renovation of this residence includes a complete gourmet kitchen with a 6-burner Wolf range, microwave, 2 dishwashers, multiple sinks, warming drawer, wine cooler, triple reverse osmosis water in kitchen, pantry area, and varying counter tops of travertine, marble and granite! Two of the 5 fireplaces were custom made on site, new travertine flooring throughout main level, "concertina" doors along west side of home, fully paneled library with fireplace, outdoor water feature, and full bath. Venetian plaster, newer stair treads, fixers and wainscoting. Master suite has marble flooring, Jacuzzi type tub, fireplace, 2 vanities and 2 toilets, and a "most generous" walk in closet. Lower level consists of theater room with surround sound, exercise room, and a guest suite with bath and steam shower. Walk out to lower level to a pebble tech pool & spa (WIFI controlled), outdoor BBQ, & incredible ocean view patios! 3-car garage contains tile flooring and extra storage. Add'l features include all upstairs bedrooms are en-suite, whole house water filtration system & speaker system, alarm system, a wine room w/storage, and much more! Tremendous ocean & coastal views, walk to Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Ritz Cove Drive have any available units?
62 Ritz Cove Drive has a unit available for $21,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Ritz Cove Drive have?
Some of 62 Ritz Cove Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Ritz Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
62 Ritz Cove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Ritz Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 62 Ritz Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 62 Ritz Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 62 Ritz Cove Drive does offer parking.
Does 62 Ritz Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Ritz Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Ritz Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 62 Ritz Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 62 Ritz Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 62 Ritz Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Ritz Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Ritz Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
