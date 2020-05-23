51 Saint John

Amenities
Exceptional opportunity to lease in Monarch Beach!! THE lowest priced lease in Monarch Beach!! Fantastic floor plan is light and bright, open and spacious with 3 Bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 Baths, living room with fireplace, dining room area and separate family room! Lots of newer updates such as paint and marble flooring! The Master Suite has a private deck, Master Bath with dual sinks, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet! 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms share a large deck! Over 2000 sq. ft of living space! 2 Car Attached Garage with direct access and over-sized driveway! Peek-a-boo Ocean views and mountain views...all this in a private, guard-gated community!! Minutes to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment and more!! Don't miss out!! **Photos shown were taken prior to current tenant's occupancy**