5 Castillo Del Mar

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Custom built Mediterranean model home in Capistrano Beach, located in a small private gated community on a cul-de-sac. Quality workmanship throughout the house. This luxurious home offers 4 bedrooms/ 4 bathrooms - 4000+ sq ft with a total custom master suite, roof top deck with a breathtaking ocean view. The grand designer kitchen is a dream of luxury, with dark cabinets and thick granite counter tops featuring top of the line stainless appliances, dual dishwashers, Center Island and eat in area. For entertaining, this home has a formal living room/dining room, and grand courtyard entrance. The custom master suite offers a massive his-and-her walk in closet that is outfitted with recessed lights, custom built-ins & natural light. Home has all the quality touches like limestone and travertine floors, granite counter tops, and 3 car garage. For the private showing call the listing agent at: 949-677-3679