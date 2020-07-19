All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 5 Castillo Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
5 Castillo Del Mar
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

5 Castillo Del Mar

5 Castillo Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5 Castillo Del Mar, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Custom built Mediterranean model home in Capistrano Beach, located in a small private gated community on a cul-de-sac. Quality workmanship throughout the house. This luxurious home offers 4 bedrooms/ 4 bathrooms - 4000+ sq ft with a total custom master suite, roof top deck with a breathtaking ocean view. The grand designer kitchen is a dream of luxury, with dark cabinets and thick granite counter tops featuring top of the line stainless appliances, dual dishwashers, Center Island and eat in area. For entertaining, this home has a formal living room/dining room, and grand courtyard entrance. The custom master suite offers a massive his-and-her walk in closet that is outfitted with recessed lights, custom built-ins & natural light. Home has all the quality touches like limestone and travertine floors, granite counter tops, and 3 car garage. For the private showing call the listing agent at: 949-677-3679

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Castillo Del Mar have any available units?
5 Castillo Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Castillo Del Mar have?
Some of 5 Castillo Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Castillo Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
5 Castillo Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Castillo Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 5 Castillo Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 5 Castillo Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 5 Castillo Del Mar offers parking.
Does 5 Castillo Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Castillo Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Castillo Del Mar have a pool?
No, 5 Castillo Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 5 Castillo Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 5 Castillo Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Castillo Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Castillo Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego