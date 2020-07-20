All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
37 Tennis Villas Drive
Last updated March 3 2020

37 Tennis Villas Drive

37 Tennis Villas Dr · No Longer Available
Dana Point
Location

37 Tennis Villas Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

As soon as you arrive at this fully furnished 2-bedroom ocean view condo in the highly desirable Monarch Beach / Dana Point community, you’ll be in awe of the incredible scenery in every direction. Enjoy a relaxing 1 mile walk on the public walking trail to the sparkling blue Pacific Ocean. Step into this lavish upper level unit to discover a tastefully appointed interior. Plus, everything you need is here, including a fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry room, gas fireplace, 2 flat screen TVs, & wireless internet access. As tempting as it may be to simply bask in the immense comfort of this unit for the entirety of your stay, be sure to get out & experience the endless excitement available in the region! The condo sits on the upscale Monarch Beach Golf Course & is within walking distance of Monarch Tennis Club, where you can pay a small fee to experience hours of world-class recreation. Explore downtown Dana Point or Laguna Beach, hosting numerous opportunities for boating, fishing & shopping, in addition to unique art galleries & a plethora of gourmet dining options. End your exciting day on the town by laying a towel on the soft sand of the nearby beach, where you can witness the sky turning vibrant hues of orange and purple as the fiery sun sets over the Pacific. *Available after 9/1/2020*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Tennis Villas Drive have any available units?
37 Tennis Villas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Tennis Villas Drive have?
Some of 37 Tennis Villas Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Tennis Villas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
37 Tennis Villas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Tennis Villas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 37 Tennis Villas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 37 Tennis Villas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 37 Tennis Villas Drive offers parking.
Does 37 Tennis Villas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Tennis Villas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Tennis Villas Drive have a pool?
No, 37 Tennis Villas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 37 Tennis Villas Drive have accessible units?
No, 37 Tennis Villas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Tennis Villas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Tennis Villas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
