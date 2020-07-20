37 Tennis Villas Drive

Amenities

As soon as you arrive at this fully furnished 2-bedroom ocean view condo in the highly desirable Monarch Beach / Dana Point community, you’ll be in awe of the incredible scenery in every direction. Enjoy a relaxing 1 mile walk on the public walking trail to the sparkling blue Pacific Ocean. Step into this lavish upper level unit to discover a tastefully appointed interior. Plus, everything you need is here, including a fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry room, gas fireplace, 2 flat screen TVs, & wireless internet access. As tempting as it may be to simply bask in the immense comfort of this unit for the entirety of your stay, be sure to get out & experience the endless excitement available in the region! The condo sits on the upscale Monarch Beach Golf Course & is within walking distance of Monarch Tennis Club, where you can pay a small fee to experience hours of world-class recreation. Explore downtown Dana Point or Laguna Beach, hosting numerous opportunities for boating, fishing & shopping, in addition to unique art galleries & a plethora of gourmet dining options. End your exciting day on the town by laying a towel on the soft sand of the nearby beach, where you can witness the sky turning vibrant hues of orange and purple as the fiery sun sets over the Pacific. *Available after 9/1/2020*