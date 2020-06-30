All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 36 Regina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
36 Regina
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

36 Regina

36 Regina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

36 Regina, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This residence is located within the private community of Monarch Beach. Ocean close and featuring warm wood flooring , tall ceilings, and update kitchen and bathrooms. A separate office or den provides space for those seeking a home office. A decorative custom iron staircase leads to the upper level. The openness of the kitchen and family entertainment area provides space for both viewing your favorite movies as well as casual dining. The garage has added storage while the rear yard offers a private patio, with enhanced landscaping. Recently added air conditioning keeps the temps near perfect during the long days of summer. Walking distance to local restaurants, resorts, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Regina have any available units?
36 Regina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Regina have?
Some of 36 Regina's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Regina currently offering any rent specials?
36 Regina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Regina pet-friendly?
No, 36 Regina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 36 Regina offer parking?
Yes, 36 Regina offers parking.
Does 36 Regina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Regina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Regina have a pool?
No, 36 Regina does not have a pool.
Does 36 Regina have accessible units?
No, 36 Regina does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Regina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Regina has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego