Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

This residence is located within the private community of Monarch Beach. Ocean close and featuring warm wood flooring , tall ceilings, and update kitchen and bathrooms. A separate office or den provides space for those seeking a home office. A decorative custom iron staircase leads to the upper level. The openness of the kitchen and family entertainment area provides space for both viewing your favorite movies as well as casual dining. The garage has added storage while the rear yard offers a private patio, with enhanced landscaping. Recently added air conditioning keeps the temps near perfect during the long days of summer. Walking distance to local restaurants, resorts, and beaches!