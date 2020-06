35841 Beach Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

BEING OFFERED TURN KEY, BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED 3 BEDROOM 4 BATH TRADITIONAL BEACH FRONT HOME ON THE SAND IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPISTRANO BAY DISTRICT (WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY PATROL). LOCATED AT THE VERY QUIET & SECLUDED SOUTH END OF BEACH ROAD...RENOWN POCHE SURF BREAK DIRECTLY OUT FRONT. APPROXIMATELY 4,000 SF WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SLIDING GLASS DOORS OPEN ON BOTH LEVELS OF THE HOME CREATING AN INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SUNBATH ON THE SPACIOUS DECK OFF LIVING ROOM WHICH INCLUDES A FIRE PIT FOR YOUR EVENING SUNSETS. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, A VIKING 6 BURNER RANGE WITH GRILL, SUBZERO REFRIGERATOR, WALK IN PANTRY & OPENS TO A FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA & LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. SPECTACULAR SALT WATER FISH AQUARIUM SEPARATES ENTRY FROM LIVING ROOM. RECESSED CEILING LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. LOWER LEVEL DEN/FAMILY ROOM WITH FOOSBALL TABLE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET & FIREPLACE OPENS TO AN OUTSIDE DECK. AFTER A LONG DAY ON THE BEACH, RELAX IN THE JACUZZI TUB IN YOUR MASTER SUITE WHILE ENJOYING A GLASS OF YOUR FAVORITE WINE. SHORT DISTANCE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS IN DOWNTOWN SAN CLEMENTE OR A BIKE RIDE TO DANA POINT HARBOR. AVAILABLE JULY & AUGUST 2020 AT $45,000/MONTH, WITH A MINIMUM ONE MONTH STAY. OFF SEASON RATES VARY ACCORDING TO TERM OF STAY. OWNER MAY CONSIDER LONG TERM LEASE. CALL OR TEXT STEVE BROWN AT (949) 412-0688 FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.